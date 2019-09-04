News West Theatre – Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-09-2019 17:00 21-09-2019 17:00 America/Toronto News West Theatre – Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Before the Beatles, Before the Stones, Rock and Roll was born…Sixty years ago, a young man with thick black glasses changed the face of popular music. Buddy tells the story of the three years when he became the world’s top recording artistThe show features such timeless hits as “Peggy Sue”, “That’ll Be The Day”, “Oh Boy”, “Not Fade Away”, “Everyday”, “Rave On”,… Full detailsEnmax Centre - 2510 Scenic Dr South, Lethbridge, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 2510 Scenic Dr South
Before the Beatles, Before the Stones, Rock and Roll was born…
Sixty years ago, a young man with thick black glasses changed the face of popular music. Buddy tells the story of the three years when he became the world’s top recording artist
The show features such timeless hits as “Peggy Sue”, “That’ll Be The Day”, “Oh Boy”, “Not Fade Away”, “Everyday”, “Rave On”, “Heartbeat”, and “Raining in My Heart”.
This multi-awarding winning musical will have you dancing in the isles and singing along. Buddy’s musical career spanned a brief period, but the popularity of his music lives on.
If you remember the golden age of Rock & Roll, or if you are too young to be part of this exciting period in musical history, don’t miss out on the electrifying party that is…. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story!