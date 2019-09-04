News West Theatre – Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

Before the Beatles, Before the Stones, Rock and Roll was born…

Sixty years ago, a young man with thick black glasses changed the face of popular music. Buddy tells the story of the three years when he became the world’s top recording artist

The show features such timeless hits as “Peggy Sue”, “That’ll Be The Day”, “Oh Boy”, “Not Fade Away”, “Everyday”, “Rave On”, “Heartbeat”, and “Raining in My Heart”.

This multi-awarding winning musical will have you dancing in the isles and singing along. Buddy’s musical career spanned a brief period, but the popularity of his music lives on.

If you remember the golden age of Rock & Roll, or if you are too young to be part of this exciting period in musical history, don’t miss out on the electrifying party that is…. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story!