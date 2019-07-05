Centre for Arts and Technology – Graduate Exhibition
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-09-2019 17:00 20-09-2019 21:00 America/Toronto Centre for Arts and Technology – Graduate Exhibition
Join us in celebration of another group of talented graduates from Centre for Arts and Technology. Members of the public will have the chance to see work from a number of graduating programs including; animation, graphic design, interior design, filmmaking, photography and more! No admission fee.
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- http://www.digitalartschool.com
- Contact
- inquire@digitalartschool.com 250 860 2787 (Centre for Arts and Technology)
