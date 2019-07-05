Other
Sep 20 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Centre for Arts and Technology – Graduate Exhibition

Where
The Innovation Centre - 460 Doyle Ave., Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 20-09-2019 17:00 20-09-2019 21:00 America/Toronto Centre for Arts and Technology – Graduate Exhibition

Join us in celebration of another group of talented graduates from Centre for Arts and Technology. Members of the public will have the chance to see work from a number of graduating programs including; animation, graphic design, interior design, filmmaking, photography and more! No admission fee. 

 The Innovation Centre - 460 Doyle Ave., Kelowna, BC
Centre for Arts and Technology
inquire@digitalartschool.com
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.digitalartschool.com
Contact
inquire@digitalartschool.com 250 860 2787 (Centre for Arts and Technology)

