630 CHED Supports: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
- Where
- Old Strathcona - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-08-2019 00:00 25-08-2019 00:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED Supports: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
The 38th Annual Edmonton International Fringe™ Theatre Festival is back August 15 – 25 in the heart of Old Strathcona. Full detailsOld Strathcona - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://fringetheatre.ca
The 38th Annual Edmonton International Fringe™ Theatre Festival is back August 15 – 25 in the heart of Old Strathcona. Each year, more than 1,600 artists from around the world come together to fringe. This year's theme is Where the Wild Things Fringe.
Show information will be available in early August. In the meantime, brush up on How to Fringe and get ready to go wild in Old Strathcona!