630 CHED Supports: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival

The 38th Annual Edmonton International Fringe™ Theatre Festival is back August 15 – 25 in the heart of Old Strathcona. Each year, more than 1,600 artists from around the world come together to fringe. This year's theme is Where the Wild Things Fringe.

Show information will be available in early August. In the meantime, brush up on How to Fringe and get ready to go wild in Old Strathcona!