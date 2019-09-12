Are you ready to hit up a different kind of bar? You bring the mat, we’ll bring the wine!

We are so excited to announce our newest collaboration YogaBarre & Wine event at Vibrant Vine Winery. This event will start with a 60 minute Barre session hosted by Barresoul Studio on the stunning Terrace Balcony at The Vibrant Vine where you can take in the unmatched lake views while working on your posture, form and plies! Barre incorporates movements derived from ballet and provides the body an opportunity to work on flexibility, strength, and balance all in one class, and with our session ending with a gentle flow yoga and stretch, you’ll be able to balance your mind and soul as well.

As an added bonus, we will be following the session with wine and snacks from The Vibrant Vine’s Snack Shack!

You are welcome to bring your own mats, but they are not a requirement and we have spares if you need!

Come find what the match made in heaven feels like, and experience our YogaBarre & Wine philosophy!