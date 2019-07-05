08-08-2019 16:30

08-08-2019 20:00

America/Toronto

36th Annual Sandcastle Competition

The 36th annual Sandcastle competition is held on Skaha Beach Penticton. The competition is open to Family/friends teams, Youth (13 to 16), Kids teams (under 12) Business Challenge teams Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →

Skaha Beach by the sun dial - Skaha Lake Rd & Parkview Street, Penticton, BC

Skaha CommuniGood morning I now have the posters for the Sandcastle event, please let me know who all to distribute them to. I have dropped some off for Jean Lamb already. Please either email me or call. Thank you Sandra Henderson 250-488-1433rojects Societyty

richard@richardcovell.com

aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Add to Calendar