36th Annual Sandcastle Competition
- When
-
Add to Calendar 08-08-2019 16:30 08-08-2019 20:00 America/Toronto 36th Annual Sandcastle Competition
The 36th annual Sandcastle competition is held on Skaha Beach Penticton. The competition is open to Family/friends teams, Youth (13 to 16), Kids teams (under 12) Business Challenge teams Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsSkaha Beach by the sun dial - Skaha Lake Rd & Parkview Street, Penticton, BC Skaha CommuniGood morning I now have the posters for the Sandcastle event, please let me know who all to distribute them to. I have dropped some off for Jean Lamb already. Please either email me or call. Thank you Sandra Henderson 250-488-1433rojects Societyty richard@richardcovell.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- all ages
- Contact
- richard@richardcovell.com 250-496-5941 (Skaha CommuniGood morning I now have the posters for the Sandcastle event, please let me know who all to distribute them to. I have dropped some off for Jean Lamb already. Please either email me or call. Thank you Sandra Henderson 250-488-1433rojects Societyty)
The 36th annual Sandcastle competition is held on Skaha Beach Penticton. The competition is open to Family/friends teams, Youth (13 to 16), Kids teams (under 12) Business Challenge teams