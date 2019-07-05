24th Annual Rotary Car Show
- all ages
- bgcoombs@shaw.ca 250-487-0259 (Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club)
The Rotary Wheels Car Show is held in Rotary Park Just east of the iconic Peach. The park is an ideal setting to showcase to show a diverse range of vehicles from early 20th century to contemporary models. The event features not only amazing vehicles but also live entertainment, food and vendors.