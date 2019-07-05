Shakespeare Kelowna presents ‘Twelfth Night’

It is 1925. Duke Orsino sits at the bar of Orsino’s Nightclub, nursing his cocktail. The sounds of jazz drift from the hot quartet. He is in love with the beautiful Olivia who refuses to see him. A terrible storm throws shipwreck survivors onto the beach of this seaside town. One is Viola who dresses as a man to seek work in Orsinoʼs club. Oliviaʼs inebriate uncle Toby carouses with friend Andrew and greatly annoys Oliviaʼs manager, Malvolia, as does the club singer, Feste. Viola’s brother, Sebastian, also survives and is mistaken for Viola. Viola (dressed as a man) falls in love with Orsino, Olivia falls for Viola, Malvolia believes that Olivia loves her, and thus the madcap comedy starts to swirl. The jazz is brought to life by our house band and singer. Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, commissioned as a play to celebrate the end of Christmas and first staged on 6th January 1601, has music and song interwoven in its romantic story. Enjoy a glass of award winning Spearhead wine, finger foods, and this wonderful outdoor setting at Spearhead Winery of Twelfth Night by Shakespeare Kelowna.