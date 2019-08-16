Castrol Raceway Gold Cup

Join us at Castrol Raceway August 16th and 17th for the Jim Albert Memorial Cup!

Dating back to Speedway days of early 1950’s, Gold Cup is Canada’s oldest and most prestigious oval racing event. Gold Cup features the largest field of Sprint Cars in Canada, as well as an incredible prize purse of over $35,000.00.

Castrol Raceway will again be the center of the Sprint Car Universe, as the best drivers in the world, return for Canada’s longest running Dirt Oval Sprint Car event.

The winged warriors will do battle with their fire-breathing 850-plus horsepower machines each night; the only chance Sprint Car fans in Western Canada have to see the NSL Sprints in action, with their thrilling wheel-to-wheel brand of racing, just centimeters apart at breathtaking speeds.

