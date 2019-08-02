630 CHED – St Albert Rotary Ribfest
- When
-
Add to Calendar 02-08-2019 11:00 05-08-2019 22:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – St Albert Rotary Ribfest
630 CHED proudly supports the St Albert Rotary Ribfest Community Fundraiser! Full detailsLions Park - 21 Sir Winston Churchill Ave, St Albert, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
630 CHED proudly supports the St Albert Rotary Ribfest Community Fundraiser!
Come on down to Lions Park from August 2nd-August 5th and have some mouth watering ribs while also raising funds for the causes supported by the St. Albert Rotary Club and other affiliated organizations!
For more information on this year's Ribfest, visit their website by clicking this LINK .