Summer Fair at Fintry

Fintry Estate and Provincial Park - 7655 Fintry Delta Rd., Kelowna, B.C.
- Ages
- 0-90
- Website
- http://fintry.ca
- Contact
- steemer@uniserve.com 250-766-2081 (Friends of Fintry society)
Take a scenic drive along Westside Road and get away from the city by savoring the lush Fintry delta. Not only can you tour one of the Valley’s most lavish heritage mansions, your senses will tingle by sampling an array of artisan booths, food vendors and entertainers at the Friends of Fintry’s annual summer fair. Bring the kids and dogs on leash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.