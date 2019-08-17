630 CHED: Edmonton Airshow 2019

The Edmonton Airshow is back for 2019!

This year, the Edmonton Airshow brings the noise with world-class headliners and an all new aviation career fair. There’s no other event of its kind in Northern Alberta.

Edmonton has an exciting relationship with aviation. Throughout history, our pilots have defied gravity and pushed boundaries. During the Cold War, our city was a strategic locations. Now it’s home to a sky-high festival that brings families and neighbouring communities together.

The Edmonton Airshow is a not-for-profit event that raises awareness of the aviation industry and celebrates our local history of flight. RWE Events proudly produces this festival with an appreciative nod to our brave and courageous military.

For more information on this year's Edmonton Airshow, click HERE