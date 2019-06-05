Okanagan Indigenous Music & Arts Festival
- Gellatly Fields and Johnson Bentley Park - 3700 North Gellatly Road, West Kelowna, Bc View Map
A day at the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a very fulsome and entertaining experience. People can watch performances, dancers, music, and comedy, enjoy artistic workshops and Indigenous culinary delights while socializing, and generally immersing themselves in an inclusionary cultural experience. Register to attend a variety of traditional arts and crafts workshops…
- All ages
- http://Www.okanaganrestival.org
- Danielle@okanaganfestival.org 2508018282 (Danielle Crowe)
A day at the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a very fulsome and entertaining experience. People can watch performances, dancers, music, and comedy, enjoy artistic workshops and Indigenous culinary delights while socializing, and generally immersing themselves in an inclusionary cultural experience. Register to attend a variety of traditional arts and crafts workshops as well as contemporary musical instruction ranging from hip-hop and songwriting to hand drum and rattle making. There will also be information sessions on traditional plant foraging. The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a celebration focused on cultural revitalization. There will be traditional and contemporary Indigenous Music and Performance Artists on the main stage. It is expected that the nqʷícsʔtxʷ an pínaʔ (fill your basket) Vendor Village will see booth registrants from artisans, crafters and fashion designers from across Canada.. There will also be a kids activity tent and lots of family-focused fun such as arts, crafts and dance classes. We welcome people from all age groups who are very closely connected to history, music, art, fashion or are curious about First Nations’ culture.