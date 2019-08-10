Cruisin’ for a Cure
- When
On August 10, 2019 ride towards a future free of blood cancers and help raise funds in support of the hematology program at the University of Alberta Hospital. With your donation, you will advance research into cutting-edge treatment, innovative technology, and increase patient comfort in the University of Alberta Hospital's hematology program. for more information…

Heritage Harley-Davidson - 1616 Calgary Trail SW, Edmonton
- https://cruise.givetouhf.ca/
