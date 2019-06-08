History Road: The Ultimate Car Show
History Road: the Ultimate Car Show
Your Experience Includes
- Strolling the grounds to see a stunning line up of automobiles, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, and exchanging stories with their owners along the way.
- Learning about insuring a vintage vehicle from Hagerty Insurance.
- Learning more about the City of Wetaskiwin.
- Attending the daily “Parade through the Decades” on the museum grounds starting at 1 p.m. both days.
- Climbing into a Model T for “Model T FUNdamentals” to learn the workings of the Model T’s odd pedals and mysterious gears (a fee is charged).
- Visiting the main Museum and Aviation Display Hangar and Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame.
- Enjoying the daily program activities offered.
- Food service in the Museum and on the grounds.
- Shuttle service between the main building and the Aviation Display Hangar.
We recommend you:
- Arrive early.
- Purchase your admission tickets in advance.
To Show Your Car On History Road
Registration is now closed, but, you can still participate:
- Enter through the East Gate on the day of the event between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Pay your admission.
- You will have a photo of you and your vehicle taken.
- You will not receive a laminated information sheet on your vehicle.
- You will not be eligible for the door prizes or a dash plaque.
You can also:
Join us Saturday evening for dinner.
Chef Michael has put together a delicious menu:
Hand Carved Alberta Roast Beef with pan gravy
Grilled Chicken in Hunter Sauce
-
Mashed Yukon Potatoes
Roasted Fresh Root Vegetables
Assorted Cakes and Squares
Coffee/Tea/Pop
When: Saturday, June 8
Time: 5pm
Where: Cruisers Café, Reynolds-Alberta Museum
Price: Adults $20; Youth (7-12) $10; Child <7 free
On the Day of the Show, Registrants
- Must arrive between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. the day of the event to park on History Road.
- Stay until 4 p.m.
- Enter the grounds through the East Gate.
- Stop at the Registration Table to pick up your dash plaque, car information sheet, and enter your name for the door prize.
- Have your photo taken. Photos can be picked up after 2 p.m. in the Assembly Room.
- You will be directed to your decade or car club area to park.
- You can choose to participate by driving your own vehicle in the “Parade through the Century.” You will drive a circuit around the track while live commentary is carried out.
Parade Schedule
- 1:00 p.m. Hot Rods, Car Clubs, and Motorcycles
- 1:30 p.m. 2010s, 2000s, 1990s, 1980s
- 2:00 p.m. 1970s
- 2:30 p.m. 1960s
- 3:00 p.m. 1950s
- 3:30 p.m. 1940s, 1930s
- 4:00 p.m. 1920s, 1910s, 1900s
*Schedule is subject to change
Logistics
- Vehicles must be registered and insured to drive on the museum grounds.
- Trailer your vehicle if it is not licenced.
- Car-hauling trailers can park onsite.
- Overnight camping is not available on the Museum grounds.
- Breakfast will be served beginning at 8 a.m. in Cruisers Cafe.
- History Road: the Ultimate Car Show goes ahead rain or shine.