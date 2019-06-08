History Road: the Ultimate Car Show

Your Experience Includes

Strolling the grounds to see a stunning line up of automobiles, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, and exchanging stories with their owners along the way.

Learning about insuring a vintage vehicle from Hagerty Insurance.

Learning more about the City of Wetaskiwin.

Attending the daily “Parade through the Decades” on the museum grounds starting at 1 p.m. both days.

Climbing into a Model T for “Model T FUNdamentals” to learn the workings of the Model T’s odd pedals and mysterious gears (a fee is charged).

Visiting the main Museum and Aviation Display Hangar and Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame.

Enjoying the daily program activities offered.

Food service in the Museum and on the grounds.

Shuttle service between the main building and the Aviation Display Hangar.

We recommend you:

Arrive early.

Purchase your admission tickets in advance.

To Show Your Car On History Road

Registration is now closed, but, you can still participate:

Enter through the East Gate on the day of the event between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Pay your admission.

You will have a photo of you and your vehicle taken.

You will not receive a laminated information sheet on your vehicle.

You will not be eligible for the door prizes or a dash plaque.

You can also:

Join us Saturday evening for dinner.

Chef Michael has put together a delicious menu:

Hand Carved Alberta Roast Beef with pan gravy

Grilled Chicken in Hunter Sauce

Mashed Yukon Potatoes

Roasted Fresh Root Vegetables

Assorted Cakes and Squares

Coffee/Tea/Pop

When: Saturday, June 8

Time: 5pm

Where: Cruisers Café, Reynolds-Alberta Museum

Price: Adults $20; Youth (7-12) $10; Child <7 free

On the Day of the Show, Registrants

Must arrive between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. the day of the event to park on History Road.

Stay until 4 p.m.

Enter the grounds through the East Gate.

Stop at the Registration Table to pick up your dash plaque, car information sheet, and enter your name for the door prize.

Have your photo taken. Photos can be picked up after 2 p.m. in the Assembly Room.

You will be directed to your decade or car club area to park.

You can choose to participate by driving your own vehicle in the “Parade through the Century.” You will drive a circuit around the track while live commentary is carried out.

Parade Schedule

1:00 p.m. Hot Rods, Car Clubs, and Motorcycles

1:30 p.m. 2010s, 2000s, 1990s, 1980s

2:00 p.m. 1970s

2:30 p.m. 1960s

3:00 p.m. 1950s

3:30 p.m. 1940s, 1930s

4:00 p.m. 1920s, 1910s, 1900s

*Schedule is subject to change

Logistics