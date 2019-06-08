Other
History Road: The Ultimate Car Show

Where
Reynolds Alberta Museum - 6426 40 Ave, Wetaskiwin, View Map
When
Ages
All Ages

History Road: the Ultimate Car Show

Your Experience Includes

  • Strolling the grounds to see a stunning line up of automobiles, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, and exchanging stories with their owners along the way.
  • Learning about insuring a vintage vehicle from Hagerty Insurance.
  • Learning more about the City of Wetaskiwin.
  • Attending the daily “Parade through the Decades” on the museum grounds starting at 1 p.m. both days.
  • Climbing into a Model T for “Model T FUNdamentals” to learn the workings of the Model T’s odd pedals and mysterious gears (a fee is charged).
  • Visiting the main Museum and Aviation Display Hangar and Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame.
  • Enjoying the daily program activities offered.
  • Food service in the Museum and on the grounds.
  • Shuttle service between the main building and the Aviation Display Hangar.

We recommend you:

To Show Your Car On History Road

Registration is now closed, but, you can still participate:

  • Enter through the East Gate on the day of the event between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • Pay your admission.
  • You will have a photo of you and your vehicle taken.
  • You will not receive a laminated information sheet on your vehicle.
  • You will not be eligible for the door prizes or a dash plaque.

You can also:

Join us Saturday evening for dinner.

Chef Michael has put together a delicious menu:
  • Hand Carved Alberta Roast Beef with pan gravy
  • Grilled Chicken in Hunter Sauce
  • Mashed Yukon Potatoes
  • Roasted Fresh Root Vegetables
  • Assorted Cakes and Squares
  • Coffee/Tea/Pop
When: Saturday, June 8
Time: 5pm
Where: Cruisers Café, Reynolds-Alberta Museum
Price: Adults $20; Youth (7-12) $10; Child <7 free

On the Day of the Show, Registrants

  • Must arrive between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. the day of the event to park on History Road.
  • Stay until 4 p.m.
  • Enter the grounds through the East Gate.
  • Stop at the Registration Table to pick up your dash plaque, car information sheet, and enter your name for the door prize.
  • Have your photo taken. Photos can be picked up after 2 p.m. in the Assembly Room.
  • You will be directed to your decade or car club area to park.
  • You can choose to participate by driving your own vehicle in the “Parade through the Century.” You will drive a circuit around the track while live commentary is carried out.
Parade Schedule
  • 1:00 p.m. Hot Rods, Car Clubs, and Motorcycles
  • 1:30 p.m. 2010s, 2000s, 1990s, 1980s
  • 2:00 p.m. 1970s
  • 2:30 p.m. 1960s
  • 3:00 p.m. 1950s
  • 3:30 p.m. 1940s, 1930s
  • 4:00 p.m. 1920s, 1910s, 1900s

*Schedule is subject to change

Logistics

  • Vehicles must be registered and insured to drive on the museum grounds.
  • Trailer your vehicle if it is not licenced.
  • Car-hauling trailers can park onsite.
  • Overnight camping is not available on the Museum grounds.
  • Breakfast will be served beginning at 8 a.m. in Cruisers Cafe.
  • History Road: the Ultimate Car Show goes ahead rain or shine.