Free Canada Day concert by the Kelowna City Concert Band

Come down to Prospera Place on July 1, 2019 at 7:30pm for a concert by the Kelowna City Concert Band. Music director Dennis Colpitts conducts the band and their special guests, tenor Justin Moore and vocal trio Three to the Bar in an exciting and entertaining selection of music from around the world. The Kelowna City Concert Band was formed in 1894, making 2019 our 125th anniversary year. We have over seventy members from all ages, skills and walks of life. The band has played every year except for the war years.