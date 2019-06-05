Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival PRESS RELEASE For immediate release Come celebrate the beauty and diversity of the Okanagan Indigenous Culture through traditional and contemporary music, dance, storytelling, workshops, vendors and art. About this event WHO: MOB BOUNCE / BLUE MOON MARQUEE / KELLY FRASER / JOEY STYLEZ / DJ KOOKUM / MS PANIK / ELK THE MOOSE / NUGE BIRD & JEREMIAH / DANI LION / KUBZ WHERE: Gellatly fields and Johnson Bentley Memorial Park 3700 North Gellatly Rd West Kelowna, BC V4T 2H6 WHEN: Saturday July 6th from 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm Sunday July 7th from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm WHAT: A day at the Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a very fulsome and entertaining experience. People can watch performances, dancers, music, and comedy, enjoy artistic workshops and Indigenous culinary delights while socializing, and generally immersing themselves in an inclusionary cultural experience. Register to attend a variety of traditional arts and crafts workshops as well as contemporary musical instruction ranging from hip-hop and songwriting to hand drum and rattle making. There will also be information sessions on traditional plant foraging. The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival will be a celebration focused on cultural revitalization. There will be traditional and contemporary Indigenous Music and Performance Artists on the main stage. It is expected that the nqʷícsʔtxʷ an pínaʔ (fill your basket) Vendor Village will see booth registrants from artisans, crafters and fashion designers from across Canada.. There will also be a kids activity tent and lots of family-focused fun such as arts, crafts and dance classes. We welcome people from all age groups who are very closely connected to history, music, art, fashion or are curious about First Nations’ culture. There are single day, weekend and limited VIP tickets available. We suggest a souvenir from a workshop or artisan as the perfect way to take the memories you make home with you. HOW: Tickets and workshops available online at www.okanaganfestival.org or https://www.facebook.com/okanaganfestival/ Pre-register for FREE WORKSHOPS online. (Limited availability and supply fees may apply) TICKET PRICES: $100 weekend VIP pass (includes: backstage entry, VIP seating, priority workshop registration, limited numbered leather tobacco pouch and swag bag.) $35 general admission single day pass $15 Elder and Youth Tickets (ages 11-17 and 55+) Children 10 and under are free OUR SPONSORS: