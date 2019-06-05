Spanish and Vino at The Vibrant Vine

The Vibrant Vine is now hosting Spanish Lessons...... Why? Because we love Spanish and we love wine! Spanish is one of the most commonly spoken languages in the world! Maybe you want to enhance your travelling experience? Maybe you want to boost your employment prospects or maybe you just want to be able to impress your friends? Whatever the case this is your chance, come join us! This event is designed to be a fun series of practical lessons, as an introduction to Spanish, non-intimidating and relaxing, for Beginners to this beautiful language. You’ll also learn about Latin American culture, our customs, music, and there’s always surprises! The cost is $25 with class starting at 6pm for a 2 hour lesson, including materials and a glass of VV wine! Can't make this class? Please see below dates for her upcoming classes June 19th June 26th July 10th July 24th Aug 7th