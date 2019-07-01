630 CHED: Edmonton Prospects Canada Day Game

Enjoy the fireworks from the best seat in the city this Canada Day at the Edmonton Prospects Canada Day Theme Game! Full detailsRE/MAX Field - 10233 96 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Canada... what a wonderful country we call home....
Bring your family and/or friends down to RE/MAX Field on July 1st and enjoy a live post-game concert, fireworks AND a Canadian Jersey Auction!
Hurry and grab your tickets before they sell out!!