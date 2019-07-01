Sports
Jul 1 7:05 PM

630 CHED: Edmonton Prospects Canada Day Game

RE/MAX Field - 10233 96 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
Enjoy the fireworks from the best seat in the city this Canada Day at the Edmonton Prospects Canada Day Theme Game! Full details 

Moose Jaw Miller Express @ Edmonton Prospects

Canada... what a wonderful country we call home....

Enjoy the fireworks from the best seat in the city this Canada Day at the Edmonton Prospects Canada Day Theme Game!

Bring your family and/or friends down to RE/MAX Field on July 1st and enjoy a live post-game concert, fireworks AND a Canadian Jersey Auction!

Hurry and grab your tickets before they sell out!!