May 11 - Jun 23 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Behind the Studio Door Exhibition

Lake Country Art Gallery - 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC View Map
Add to Calendar 11-05-2019 10:00 23-06-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Behind the Studio Door Exhibition

 Lake Country Art Gallery - 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC Lake Country Art Gallery lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com
All
https://www.lakecountryartgallery.ca/exhibitions/behind-the-studio-door
lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com 2507661200 (Lake Country Art Gallery)

Behind the Studio Door examines the behind the scenes work that goes into an artist’s professional practice. This exhibition will be paired with special programs, artist’s talks and professional development workshops to support emerging artists who want to pursue a professional/critical art career.