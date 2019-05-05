Behind the Studio Door Exhibition
- When
-
Add to Calendar 11-05-2019 10:00 23-06-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Behind the Studio Door Exhibition
Behind the Studio Door examines the behind the scenes work that goes into an artist’s professional practice. This exhibition will be paired with special programs, artist’s talks and professional development workshops to support emerging artists who want to pursue a professional/critical art career. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsLake Country Art Gallery - 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC Lake Country Art Gallery lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All
- Contact
- lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com 2507661200 (Lake Country Art Gallery)
Behind the Studio Door examines the behind the scenes work that goes into an artist’s professional practice. This exhibition will be paired with special programs, artist’s talks and professional development workshops to support emerging artists who want to pursue a professional/critical art career.