630 CHED: Sixth Annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival

BBQ Lovers Rejoice......

The 6th Annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival takes place on Father's Day Weekend: Saturday, June 15th from 11am to 11pm and on Sunday, June 16th from 11am to 7pm outside the Edmonton Expo Centre!

The festival is free for anyone to attend and includes plenty of activities for families and food lovers to enjoy. Guests are invited to check out guided tours of the Competition Area, cooking demonstrations from professional chefs at our Food Stage and a play area and craft station in our Kids’ Zone

We hope to see you at the big MEAT up!