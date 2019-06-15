630 CHED: Sixth Annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-06-2019 11:00 16-06-2019 19:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED: Sixth Annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival
The 6th Annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival takes place on Father’s Day Weekend: Saturday, June 15th from 11am to 11pm and on Sunday, June 16th from 11am to 7pm outside the Edmonton Expo Centre! Full detailsEdmonton Expo Centre - 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
BBQ Lovers Rejoice......
The 6th Annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival takes place on Father's Day Weekend: Saturday, June 15th from 11am to 11pm and on Sunday, June 16th from 11am to 7pm outside the Edmonton Expo Centre!
The festival is free for anyone to attend and includes plenty of activities for families and food lovers to enjoy. Guests are invited to check out guided tours of the Competition Area, cooking demonstrations from professional chefs at our Food Stage and a play area and craft station in our Kids’ Zone
We hope to see you at the big MEAT up!