Join us for The Final Phantom of the Villa Performance, where The Okanagan Villa Estate Winery will be transported to nineteenth Century Paris, and the air will be filled with The Music of the Night.For 3 nights this August, we will showcase the incredible talents of Peter Karrie, Melina Schein and Carol Colpitts in a performance of Phantom of the Villa. Gates open at 6pm, with open seating. Show begins at 7pm prompt. Tickets will include a Welcome Drink (non-alcoholic alternative available). The Bar will be closed during the performance, but open for wine and light food purchaes pre performance and during the interval. All Tickets are strictly non-refundable. https://www.thevibrantvine.com/phantom-of-the-villa