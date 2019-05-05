Other
Jul 1 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Prescription for Health – Walk, Roll & Run!

Where
White Valley Community Centre - 2250 Shields Avenue, Lumby, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-07-2019 08:00 01-07-2019 12:00 America/Toronto Prescription for Health – Walk, Roll & Run!

The Lumby & District Health Services Society is hosting their 6th annual Walk, Roll & Run on Canada Day! This is a family fun event! There will be a silent auction, complimentary lunch and great prizes! Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 White Valley Community Centre - 2250 Shields Avenue, Lumby, BC Lumby & District Health Services Society lumbyhealthcentre@shaw.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
ALL
Website
http://www.lumbyhealthcentre.org
Contact
lumbyhealthcentre@shaw.ca 250-547-9741 (Lumby & District Health Services Society)

The Lumby & District Health Services Society is hosting their 6th annual Walk, Roll & Run on Canada Day! This is a family fun event! There will be a silent auction, complimentary lunch and great prizes!