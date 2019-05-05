Songs of the Southern Belles, a Musical Tribute to Female Country Singers

The Grand Ole Opry comes to Kelowna! This musical production celebrates the songs of the women that helped shape country music, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton and more! The Songs of the Southern Belles is a tribute to the female country stars of the 50's through 70's, where we encourage everyone to wear their boots and two step the night away! And So, even if you're Working 9 to 5,You'd be Crazy not to be here- You're Looking At Country! Vocalists Anna Jacyszyn and Kinga Heming along with Sean Bray on electric guitar and Loni Moger on acoustic guitar. For tickets or to see what other exciting events are happening at Vibrant Vine head over to https://www.thevibrantvine.com/events