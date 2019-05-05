Outdoor Jazz Evenings at The Vibrant Vine
The Vibrant Vine presents An Outdoor Jazz Evening, hosted by Wood Wire & Fire. Join us June 14th from 6pm - 8pm for a speakeasy style evening of jazz, wine and good vibes! We will have our fully serviced bar open all evening for you to enjoy whilst listening to these incredibly talented musicians. Tickets $25 plus tax, and includes your first glass of wine! Limited space available, so get your tickets now.