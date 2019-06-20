630 CHED: The Works Art & Design Festival

Looking for something to do this summer?! Why not check out The Works Art & Design Festival!

For 13 days every summer, The Works unleashes art & design throughout one square kilometer of Edmonton's downtown core. Completely free to the public, The Festival is an extravaganza of visual art, design and entertainment that attracts artists and patrons from around the globe. Greater than the sum of its many parts, The Works is a time and place for everyone to discover, discuss and develop an appreciation for art and design!

As North America's largest free outdoor art and design festival, The Works has something for everyone!

- 50 exhibits at 30 venues throughout Edmonton's downtown and around the city

- live performances on The Works Street Stage from noon - 9:30 pm every day

- over 300 special events including tours, receptions, and demonstrations

For more information on this FREE and FUN event, click here