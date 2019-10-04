630 CHED: Face of Resilence Gala 2019

630 CHED is proud to sponsor the 2nd Annual Face of Resilience Fundraiser Gala at the Westin Edmonton Hotel on October 4th, 2019 presented by RE/MAX ELITE!

This Gala is held in support of the Community Centre at Boyle Street Community Services, and the incredible need they face every day to serve local adults, youth, and families meet basic needs daily in a safe and supportive environment.

Take in an evening of fashion, food & fun all while supporting an incredible cause!

Date: Friday, October 4th, 2019

Location: The Westin Hotel Edmonton | 2nd Floor Ballroom | 10135 100 St NW

Dress: Cocktail attire & dancing shoes!

Time: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM - Resilience Reception (hosted signature drink, live entertainment, bucket auction & photobooth fun!)

7:00 PM - Seated dinner & formal program (includes stories from Boyle Street Community Services members, live auction & entertainment)

10:00 PM - Event ends & dance begins!

For more information on this extraordinary event, visit their website by clicking here