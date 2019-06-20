Theater
Jun 20 - Aug 11 7:30 PM - 1:30 PM

630 CHED: Ring of Fire at the Citadel Theatre

Where
Citadel Theatre - 9820 101A Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 20-06-2019 19:30 11-08-2019 13:30 America/Toronto 630 CHED: Ring of Fire at the Citadel Theatre

630 CHED is proud to be a part Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, the newest performance packed musical coming to the Citadel Theatre!

From the opening chords of vintage country to rockabilly, rock n’ roll, searing ballads, and gentle songs of love and deep faith, Ring of Fire packs a score that provides a rich fabric in which to lay down the story of Johnny Cash.

This production loosely chronicles Johnny Cash’s life and musical journey and features cast members who not only play all the instruments, but also represent Johnny Cash at various points throughout his life.

This exciting musical journey is playing at the Citadel Theatre from July 20th-August 11th. For more information, click here