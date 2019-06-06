630 CHED: Teatro La Quindicina

630 CHED is proud to support the Teatro La Quindicina for the 2019 season! Come on down to the Varscona and check out the following plays:

A Likely Story (June 6th-June 22nd)

Between June 6th-June 22nd, catch A Likely Story, Stewart Lemoine's newest work! Temporarily stranded in a pleasant alpine location, five would-be travellers find themselves increasingly fascinated by one another. Worries and preoccupations go by the wayside as these new friends joyously explode and reimagine their expected trajectories with trademark Teatro pith and brio. The vivacious and intrepid quintet of adventurers includes Rachel Bowron, Mathew Hulshof, Jenny McKillop, Vincent Forcier, and Jeff Haslam.

The Bad Seed (July 11- July 27th)

It’s been thirty years since Teatro last presented Maxwell Anderson’s cunning psychological thriller, based on the sensational novel by William March. When 8-year-old Rhoda Penmark’s rival for the school penmanship medal dies under mysterious circumstances, a web of family secrets begins to unravel, leading Rhoda’s mother inexorably toward some chilling suspicions about her child. Our biggest cast of the season features Mark Bellamy, Mat Busby, Cathy Derkach, Kristi Hansen, Jeff Haslam, Andrea House, and in their company debuts, Nicola Elbro as Christine Penmark and Lilla Solymos (most recently seen in the title role of the Citadel’s Matilda) as the terrifying Rhoda.

Vidalia (September 26th-October 12th)

It’s a sleek chic close to the season as we revisit this vivacious contemporary spin on the classic screwball form, last performed by Teatro in 2002. Haberdashery, industrial espionage, and the finest of onions… All figure prominently in this ricochet romp, which ratchets things up further with three identical briefcases and a scintillating cast led by Belinda Cornish and Andrew MacDonald-Smith.

For ticket details and more information on Teatro La Quindicina click here