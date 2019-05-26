630 CHED: 16th Annual Kidney Walk

630 CHED proudly supports the 16th annual Kidney Walk on Sunday, May 26th at Rundle Park!

The Kidney Walk is a great way for families, friends and colleagues to come together to show support for the 1 in 10 Canadians living with Kidney Disease.

Whether you come early for morning refreshments and snacks or mingle post-walk during the hot BBQ lunch, Kidney Walk 2019 is a fantastic opportunity for you meet or reconnect with individuals affected by kidney disease and spend time raising awareness about kidney health.

Come on out on May 26th to help improve organ donor rates in Canada and support Albertans affected by kidney disease and transplantation so register, put on your shoes, tighten your laces, bring your friends & family, and join Northern Alberta’s growing movement to put an end to this silent disease. Every step and every kilometer counts!

For more information the 16th annual Kidney Walk, click here .