Mothers day At The Kelowna Farmers Market

We are getting geared up for a big Mother’s Day market this Saturday. We have so many locally made handcrafted & unique gift ideas, we couldn’t fit it all in one post!!!!! . ❇️There will be a Booth set up to showcase products available at the Market. . . . ❇️There will be live entertainment, games, and giveaways. . . . . ❇️Join us for a Hot & Cold Tea Tasting and Mini Bites from 10:00am to 11:00am . . . ❇️Mother’s Day Gift bag Contest giveaway, come down and enter your name for a chance to win one of 2 Gift bags filled with beautiful products from the Market, especially for Mom or Grandma. . ❇️Farmer Bob will be at the Market to greet Mom's with spring flower bouquets (limited supply), to celebrate everything about “Mom”. . . ❇️Baby Alpaca’s will be visiting the Market too!!. . Come early, sample, shop, sip, stroll, and savour the Outdoor Market.