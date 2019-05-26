630 CHED: Daniel O’Donnell in Concert

630 CHED is thrilled to welcome the affable and unassuming international singing star Daniel O'Donnell with VERY Special Guest Mary Duff to the Winspear Centre on May 26th, 2019!

With a career spanning over 30 YEARS, Daniel O'Donnell continues to build on an already impressive resume with his successes as a TV presenter.

In total, Daniel has now reached the UK Artist Albums Chart with almost 40 albums and has now amassed THIRTY THREE Top 30 albums over the course of his career. Daniel has also achieved eight number one hits in the UK music video/DVD charts over that period.

