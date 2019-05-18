Other
May 18 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

On Location: Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery

Where
Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery Prize Homes - Easton Close, St. Albert, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-05-2019 13:00 18-05-2019 17:00 America/Toronto On Location: Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery

Only a few days remain to get your ticket!  Don’t miss out!Join 630 CHED at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery prize homes on Easton Close in Saint Albert, on Saturday, May 18th  from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.Take what might be your last look at these spectacular dream homes you could win when you… Full details 

 Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery Prize Homes - Easton Close, St. Albert, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://bigbrothershomelottery.org/

Only a few days remain to get your ticket!  Don’t miss out!

Join 630 CHED at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery prize homes on Easton Close in Saint Albert, on Saturday, May 18th  from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Take what might be your last look at these spectacular dream homes you could win when you purchase your $25.00 ticket before the May 20th Grand Prize Deadline!

When you buy a ticket, you help a child.