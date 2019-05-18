On Location: Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery

Only a few days remain to get your ticket! Don’t miss out!

Join 630 CHED at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery prize homes on Easton Close in Saint Albert, on Saturday, May 18th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Take what might be your last look at these spectacular dream homes you could win when you purchase your $25.00 ticket before the May 20th Grand Prize Deadline!

When you buy a ticket, you help a child.