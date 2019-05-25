Fort Edmonton Foundation 50th Anniversary Homecoming

This spring, join us at Fort Edmonton Park for their 50th Anniversary Homecoming celebrating the history of the Fort Edmonton Park Foundation! Enjoy a sneak peek into the construction and future development of four major projects: Fort Edmonton Park's front entrance and admissions, Hotel Selkirk expansion: Albion and Windsor Block, Indigenous Peoples Experience and the 1920's Midway.

Date and Time: Saturday, May 25, 2019

Doors open: 11:00 am BBQ: 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

Program: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Parking: Main Parking Lot

​

YOUR TICKET INCLUDES