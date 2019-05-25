Other
May 25 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Fort Edmonton Foundation 50th Anniversary Homecoming

Fort Edmonton Park - 7000 143 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta
This spring, join us at Fort Edmonton Park for their 50th Anniversary Homecoming celebrating the history of the Fort Edmonton Park Foundation! Full details 

This spring, join us at Fort Edmonton Park for their 50th Anniversary Homecoming celebrating the history of the Fort Edmonton Park Foundation! Enjoy a sneak peek into the construction and future development of four major projects: Fort Edmonton Park's front entrance and admissions, Hotel Selkirk expansion: Albion and Windsor Block, Indigenous Peoples Experience and the 1920's Midway.

 

Date and Time: Saturday, May 25, 2019

Doors open: 11:00 am   BBQ: 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

Program: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Parking: Main Parking Lot

YOUR TICKET INCLUDES

  • Traditional barbecue feast; including a cash bar

  • Indigenous entertainment, dancers, and interpretive demonstrations

  • Activities for the whole family

    • Stagecoach bouncy castle, bannock on a stick, Edmonton Model Railway viewing gallery, seedling planting, cake celebration, and more!

  • Interactive displays, tours and historical information taking you back in time

  • Historical costume parade - We invite you to dress in period costume (1846-1929) for a chance to win a prize.

  • Tasting of the Fort Edmonton Foundation’s signature 50th Anniversary wine

    Park stories with special guests:

      • City of Edmonton Councillor Sarah Hamilton

      • Honorary Chief Factor Tim Spelliscy

      • Fort Edmonton Foundation President Michael Paull

      • Fort Edmonton Foundation Past President Mary Lou Hamilton

      • Allan Partridge, architect of the Hotel Selkirk and Capitol Theatre

      • Bill Graham, brought the steam train and railway to Fort Edmonton Park

  • Time capsule experience: be a part of history and add your message to a new 50-year time capsule.