Fort Edmonton Foundation 50th Anniversary Homecoming

This spring, join us at Fort Edmonton Park for their 50th Anniversary Homecoming celebrating the history of the Fort Edmonton Park Foundation! Enjoy a sneak peek into the construction and future development of four major projects: Fort Edmonton Park's front entrance and admissions, Hotel Selkirk expansion: Albion and Windsor Block, Indigenous Peoples Experience and the 1920's Midway.
Date and Time: Saturday, May 25, 2019
Doors open: 11:00 am BBQ: 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Program: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Parking: Main Parking Lot
Traditional barbecue feast; including a cash bar
Indigenous entertainment, dancers, and interpretive demonstrations
Activities for the whole family
Stagecoach bouncy castle, bannock on a stick, Edmonton Model Railway viewing gallery, seedling planting, cake celebration, and more!
Interactive displays, tours and historical information taking you back in time
Historical costume parade - We invite you to dress in period costume (1846-1929) for a chance to win a prize.
Tasting of the Fort Edmonton Foundation’s signature 50th Anniversary wine
City of Edmonton Councillor Sarah Hamilton
Honorary Chief Factor Tim Spelliscy
Fort Edmonton Foundation President Michael Paull
Fort Edmonton Foundation Past President Mary Lou Hamilton
Allan Partridge, architect of the Hotel Selkirk and Capitol Theatre
Bill Graham, brought the steam train and railway to Fort Edmonton Park
Time capsule experience: be a part of history and add your message to a new 50-year time capsule.