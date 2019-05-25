Other
Global News Wardrobe Sale – May 25

Studio 2- Global Edmonton - 5325 Allard Way NW, Edmonton, View Map
The Global News Wardrobe sale is back for its 6th year!

On May 25, your favourite Global News personalities, including our 630 CHED, Global News Radio 880 Edmonton, 92.5 The ‘Chuck and CISN COUNTRY 103.9 family, will be selling their gently used fashions at the Global Edmonton Studios.

There will be fabulous fashion finds, incredible deals on clothing, shoes and accessories, AND our "Global News Guys" Ties! 100% of the proceeds go to the Terra Centre!

Come on by Studio 2 and find great fashion deals while supporting an incredible cause!