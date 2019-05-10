Sports
630 CHED: Edmonton Stingers 2019 Season

Edmonton Expo Centre - 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta
Professional basketball is BACK in Edmonton and in a big way! 

There's a buzz going around the city....

Professional basketball is BACK in Edmonton and in a big way!

The Edmonton Stingers will be competing in the newly found Canadian Elite Basketball League this summer.  The Edmonton Stingers inaugural season tips off May 10th with a full 20 game schedule happening this summer!

For more information on the Edmonton Stingers and how to grab tickets, click here