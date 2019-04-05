Give Blood for Life

About an hour of your time can change someone's life. Want to be the reason someone wakes up healthier tomorrow? Cancer patients, transplant recipients, accident victims. For these people and so many more, a timely transfusion of blood can be the lifesaving difference. From donors to recipients and all the people that bring them together, we can all be the reason – the connection – that keeps Canadians living. Please book now at www.blood.ca or get the GiveBlood app.