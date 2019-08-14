630 CHED: Feast on the Field

Join us at the 5th annual Feast on the Field presented by CapitalCare Foundation! This all-inclusive long table event features an Alberta inspired feast right on the field at Commonwealth Stadium!

Celebrate Edmonton's thriving food scene with these award-winning local chefs while supporting seniors in care:

Steve Buzak, the inspiration behind Royal Glenora Club’s incredible reputation;

Matt Phillips & Andrew Cowan, owners of Northern Chicken;

David Omar, Executive Chef at MarQuise Hospitality;

Serge Belair, Executive Chef of the Shaw Conference Centre!

This is not an ordinary backyard picnic, it's an Alberta inspired, down to the earth, culinary experience!

