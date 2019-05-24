630 CHED: Edmonton Symphony Orchestra presents Stewart Copeland’s Ben-Hur in Concert – A Tale of the Christ
- Where
- Winspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 24-05-2019 19:30 25-05-2019 19:30 America/Toronto 630 CHED: Edmonton Symphony Orchestra presents Stewart Copeland’s Ben-Hur in Concert – A Tale of the Christ
630 CHED is proud to support the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Stewart Copeland’s Ben-Hur in Concert- A Tale of the Christ! Full detailsWinspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All Ages
630 CHED is proud to support the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Stewart Copeland’s Ben-Hur in Concert- A Tale of the Christ!
Be dazzled as the drummer for the Police, Stewart Copeland, plays his own score to the 1925 Hollywood film, Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ!
For more information on this incredible can't miss feature, including ESO Conductor Emeritus Bill Eddins conducting while the film Ben-Hur is shown and the score is played live click here