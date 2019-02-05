Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphony Storytime”

Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsFirst United Church - 721 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC Okanagan Symphony Orchestra nikki@okanagansymphony.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Symphony Storytime is a wonderful way to introduce your pre-schooler to the magic of live orchestral music. Your whole family can join in singing, dancing and playing percussion instruments while engaging in folk tales and nursery rhymes in these 40-minute concerts. What a great way to meet the families of the orchestra! Bring your own cushions.