Music
Mar 9 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphony Storytime”

Where
First United Church - 721 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-03-2019 10:00 09-03-2019 10:45 America/Toronto Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphony Storytime”

 First United Church - 721 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC Okanagan Symphony Orchestra nikki@okanagansymphony.com
Ages
Preschoolers and families
Website
https://okanagansymphony.com/education-outreach/
Contact
nikki@okanagansymphony.com 2507637544 (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra)

Symphony Storytime is a wonderful way to introduce your pre-schooler to the magic of live orchestral music. Your whole family can join in singing, dancing and playing percussion instruments while engaging in folk tales and nursery rhymes in these 40-minute concerts. What a great way to meet the families of the orchestra! Bring your own cushions.