DIY Studio: smoky eyes + brows

The smoky eye. From day to night, it’s a classic look that never goes out of style. We’ll break it down step by step so that you can master this technique on your own. Brows are not “one size fits all”! That’s why we’re also going to show you how to create a brow regime that’s custom to you. We’ll have snacks and a $1000 tuition scholarship to give-a-way! What will be provided: makeup and brushes will be available for you to use but feel free to bring your own! This free event is open to everyone, so bring the squad!