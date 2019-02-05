Career Fair at The Vibrant Vine
- When
-
Add to Calendar 10-03-2019 12:00 10-03-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Career Fair at The Vibrant Vine
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsThe Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC Jessica Pattinson fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 19+
- Contact
- fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Jessica Pattinson)
Would you like to work at the #1 Winery Experience in Canada? We are hiring!!! Please bring your resume and cover letter to our Career Fair! Current openings are: -Tastings Hosts -Winery Concierge -Events Assistant -Wine Club Coordinator -Servers -Gardener/Groundskeeper -and more