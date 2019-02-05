Other
Mar 10 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Career Fair at The Vibrant Vine

Where
The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC
When
Would you like to work at the #1 Winery Experience in Canada? We are hiring!!! Please bring your resume and cover letter to our Career Fair! Current openings are: -Tastings Hosts -Winery Concierge -Events Assistant -Wine Club Coordinator -Servers -Gardener/Groundskeeper -and more