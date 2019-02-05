Wine and Scarf Making
- When
-
Add to Calendar 06-04-2019 14:00 06-04-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Wine and Scarf Making
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsThe Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC Jessica Pattinson fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 19+
- Contact
- fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Jessica Pattinson)
Come join us for a fabulous fun night making your own one-of-a-kind water marbled silk scarf. With a glass or two of wine in hand, you will be the creator! Choose your colours and we will walk you through how to apply the paint and achieve your perfect design. No need to be an artist. Everyone can enjoy this truly mesmerizing unique experience. Tickets are $55 plus tax and include all materials, instruction and a glass of your favorite The Vibrant Vine wines!