Wine and Scarf Making

Come join us for a fabulous fun night making your own one-of-a-kind water marbled silk scarf. With a glass or two of wine in hand, you will be the creator! Choose your colours and we will walk you through how to apply the paint and achieve your perfect design. No need to be an artist. Everyone can enjoy this truly mesmerizing unique experience. Tickets are $55 plus tax and include all materials, instruction and a glass of your favorite The Vibrant Vine wines!