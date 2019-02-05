Other
Apr 6 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Wine and Scarf Making

Where
The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-04-2019 14:00 06-04-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Wine and Scarf Making

Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC Jessica Pattinson fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
19+
Website
https://www.facebook.com/events/2066360236772872/
Contact
fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Jessica Pattinson)

Come join us for a fabulous fun night making your own one-of-a-kind water marbled silk scarf. With a glass or two of wine in hand, you will be the creator! Choose your colours and we will walk you through how to apply the paint and achieve your perfect design. No need to be an artist. Everyone can enjoy this truly mesmerizing unique experience. Tickets are $55 plus tax and include all materials, instruction and a glass of your favorite The Vibrant Vine wines!