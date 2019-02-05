African Caribbean Culture Gala

An evening full of festivities, delicious African and Caribbean dishes, performances and more. This Gala is held annually at the end of Black History Month to showcase African, Caribbean, and their respective diaspora cultures, traditions, and experiences. Throughout this night, the African and Caribbean students from the University of British Columbia - Okanagan campus and members from the Kelowna community will be displaying their many talents through music, dance, art, and fashion, allowing people to experience their culture through them!