Jubilations: More Dirty Dancing

It’s great to be alive, in the summer of ’65… unless you’re Chris “Babe” Gardiner that is. You see Chris (Babe to those who know him) has to spend the best weeks of the summer with his parents at some boring resort. To add to Babe’s lament, his mother has even signed him up for dance lessons. Babe’s fortunes start to turn however, when he meets his beautiful dance instructor. She offers to give him some extra, after-hours, lessons in a kind of dancing that frees the soul and opens the mind.. Can the boy from a stuffy, upper crust family learn to let go and dance like no one is watching?

Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Dirty Dancing February 14th – March 31st!