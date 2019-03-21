Edmonton Home & Garden Show
Discover the latest in home decor, design, landscaping, and more at the Edmonton Home + Garden Show, March 21-24, at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Discover the latest in home decor, design, landscaping, and more at the Edmonton Home + Garden Show, March 21-24, at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
PLUS, see Masters of Flip stars Dave & Kortney Wilson LIVE on our Home + Garden Stage!
SHOW HOURS:
Thursday, March 21: 12pm-9pm
Friday, March 22: 12pm-9pm
Saturday, March 23: 10am - 9pm
Sunday, March 24: 10am - 6pm
Shop, compare and save for 4 days only! Tickets on sale NOW!
Website: www.edmontonhomeandgarden.com