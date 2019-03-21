Dogs With Wings – Goin’ Into Heat Comedy Night!

Tickets are $75 and include the comedy show and a post reception meet and greet. Tickets also include 2 drinks and appetizers.

Dogs with Wings is a recognized leader within the International Community of Assistance Dog Training Schools. Our mission is to foster integration and independence for individuals with disabilities by providing them with highly trained assistance dogs and aftercare.

All proceeds from the event will go directly towards our Breeding program.

This is an 18 + event, no minors allowed.