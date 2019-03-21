Dogs With Wings – Goin’ Into Heat Comedy Night!
- When
-
Add to Calendar 21-03-2019 19:00 21-03-2019 23:00 America/Toronto Dogs With Wings – Goin’ Into Heat Comedy Night!
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsPrincess Theatre - 10337 82 Ave, Edmonton, AB DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
A night of comedy with Andrew Grose, featuring Adam Blank and our host J'Lyn Nye. Proceeds support the Dogs with Wings Breeding Program on Thursday, March 21st!
Tickets are $75 and include the comedy show and a post reception meet and greet. Tickets also include 2 drinks and appetizers.
Dogs with Wings is a recognized leader within the International Community of Assistance Dog Training Schools. Our mission is to foster integration and independence for individuals with disabilities by providing them with highly trained assistance dogs and aftercare.
All proceeds from the event will go directly towards our Breeding program.
This is an 18 + event, no minors allowed.