630 CHED wants to help get your family to the Esks game with the 630 CHED $63 Kids Season Seat! Youth 12 and under can grab their own 10 Game Season Seat in bronze or Brickley's Knothole for just $63 + fees & taxes with an accompanying adult seat.
Youth 12 and under can grab their own 10 Game Season Seat in bronze or Brickley’s Knothole for just $63 + fees & taxes with an accompanying adult seat.
Choose your seat anywhere in Bronze, or you can sit in the family-friendly, alcohol-free Brickley’s Knothole section at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium! Seats in this alcohol-free zone are:
- The 630 CHED $63 Kids Ticket – Bronze – $63.00* for children 12 and under
- The 630 CHED $63 Kids Ticket – Brickley’s Knothole – $63.00* for children 12 and under
- Brickley’s Knothole Adult – $266*
Adult Season Seat must be purchased to accompany youth, does not include fees & taxes. Season Seat is for 10-games, not including playoffs.
If you find other seats you love, you can purchase any Gold or Silver Youth Season Seat at 50% of regular price.
Call 780-508-8500 to purchase now.