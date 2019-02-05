Other
Apr 13 - Apr 14 10:00 AM - 8:30 AM

TASTE OF THE ASHRAM

Where
Yasodhara Ashram - 527 Walker's Landing Road, Kootenay Bay, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-04-2019 10:00 14-04-2019 08:30 America/Toronto TASTE OF THE ASHRAM

 Yasodhara Ashram - 527 Walker's Landing Road, Kootenay Bay, BC info@yasodhara.org
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://www.yasodhara.org/stay/day-visitors/
Contact
info@yasodhara.org 1-800-661-8711

You are invited to be part of the Ashram for this program that gives a taste of this special community. Join us for this day program which includes a yoga class, lunch and a guided tour of the gardens & new Temple of Light. Extend your stay overnight and participate in Karma Yoga (selfless service) and enjoy dinner and evening satsang (devotional service). Includes overnight accommodation and Sunday breakfast.