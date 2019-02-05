TASTE OF THE ASHRAM
Yasodhara Ashram - 527 Walker's Landing Road, Kootenay Bay, BC info@yasodhara.org
You are invited to be part of the Ashram for this program that gives a taste of this special community. Join us for this day program which includes a yoga class, lunch and a guided tour of the gardens & new Temple of Light. Extend your stay overnight and participate in Karma Yoga (selfless service) and enjoy dinner and evening satsang (devotional service). Includes overnight accommodation and Sunday breakfast.