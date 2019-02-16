Theater
Feb 16 - Mar 17 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Matilda – Citadel Theatre

Where
Citadel Theatre - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-02-2019 19:00 17-03-2019 23:00 America/Toronto Matilda – Citadel Theatre

The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Winner of 50 international awards, including four Tony Awards® and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards® Full details 

 Citadel Theatre - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.citadeltheatre.com/2018-2019/matilda

The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Winner of 50 international awards, including four Tony Awards® and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards®