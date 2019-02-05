It may be cold outside, but it is warming up with Kelowna Seedy Sunday as we sign up Vendors, organize our Free Master Gardener workshops and children’s planting activities. If you are interested in being a Vendor get in touch soon. Contact email is kelownaseedysunday@gmail.com. Mark the date Sunday March 10, 2019 at he Parkinson Recreation Centre from 10 am to 3pm to purchase and trade seeds, collect information from a variety of local non profit groups, and have the opportunity to purchase a variety of plant based products. We look forward to seeing you on March 10 th with your questions and seed shopping lists. Admission: $2.00 per adult, children under 12 free Parking: Free